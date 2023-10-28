One theory suggests that Cooler could have a return in Dragon Ball Super.

Cooler is one of the villains with the best Dragon Ball designs

Join the conversation

Cooler is one of the most popular villains of the franchise from Dragon Ball, but its presence has been limited to movies and video games. However, one theory suggests that I could return to the main series and that it would have a key role in the future of Dragon Ball Super, especially due to the different events that are currently happening in history.

In Dragon Ball Super we have seen our heroes face new and powerful rivals, like Beerus, the God of destruction, or More, the devourer of planets. However, we have also seen the return of some old enemies, like Frieza, the space tyrant who has been resurrected several times and who has managed to achieve new transformations since he returned, which makes us think that now anything is possible. Precisely, the last evolution of Frieza could be the excuse to bring back his older brotherCooler, or at least that’s what the latest fan theory says.

Cooler’s theory in Dragon Ball Super

The theory was made by Reddit user NitneuDust and focuses on the latter Dragon Ball Super manga arc, which has introduced a new and powerful enemy, Black Frieza. There is no doubt that this is one of the best villains in anime and this would be the last transformation he has presented so far, being able to reach the power levels of characters like Goku and Vegeta, even with their respective Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms. . What is interesting is not only the large number of strength that said character has achievedbut how he has done it, since this would be linked to the theory that the key to achieving it has been his training partner.

Let us remember that in the “Resurrection F” arc, Frieza revealed that he had used one of his subordinates, Tagoma, as a sparring partner to increase his power and unlock his golden form. Following this logic, Frieza would need another partner to reach your Black form and not just any one, but someone capable of enduring his brutal training and offering him a challenge beyond what he himself expects. Yes, this is where Cooler himself would fit.

Frieza’s older brother could be the perfect candidate to be Frieza’s secret partner, since he shares his same race and his ambition for power. Additionally, Cooler already demonstrated in the films that he could transform beyond his final form, reaching a metallic form with a considerable increase in strength. Although this makes sense, there would only be one problem and that is that Cooler actually He is not a canon character because it made its appearance in Dragon Ball GT.

How could Cooler be reintroduced into canon?

The theory raises several possibilities for Let Cooler appear again in Dragon Ball Super. One of them is that he is an ally of Frieza and that they have both planned his rise to power together, being a type of alliance in which both benefit. Another option is that Cooler is an antagonist of Frieza and has his own plans to overthrow him or take revenge on him. A third alternative is to simply be an unrelated antihero neither with Frieza nor with the Z Fighters, but act according to his own interests.

Any of these options could lead to interesting conflicts and alliances between the characters, as well as spectacular fights between the different forms of Frieza and Cooler that would make the new arc something epic. Of course, all of this is just speculation and there is no no official confirmation that Cooler is going to return to the Dragon Ball Super canon. However, it would not be the first time that a character from the movies is incorporated into the main storysince Broly was incorporated in this way and in a very natural way.

Join the conversation