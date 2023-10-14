“Africa is the country where the future of the world will be played out”. Mathieu Meneghini, founder and CEO of Koalisation, an Italian startup operating in Zambia, is convinced of this. The aim is to promote social development, involving indigenous communities, and regenerate ecosystems, for example by reducing CO2 emissions.

Few people know that the natural human need to eat is one of the main causes of deforestation in Africa. In fact, around 500 million people cook using wood or coal. In Zambia alone, almost 300 thousand hectares of forest are cut down every year. The project carried out by Koalisation provides, among other things, a more effective, faster, economical cooking system with much less impact on the environment.

Doctor Meneghini, how did the idea for this startup come about?

“I had already been an environmental activist for some time and worked as a consultant in an enlightened company. I realized that sustainability is often promoted only for marketing or regulatory pressure, but there is no real adherence to these values. So with my best friend, Jonathan Senesi, we started working on this project.”

Where did you start from?

“We resigned and, with our savings, we went to Zambia to talk to institutions, people and do research. Only by being there do you realize how enormous the problem is. After many difficulties of various kinds, we managed to start our project in a slum, the second largest in Zambia”.

What is the meaning of Koalisation?

“The name takes inspiration from the metaphor of the koala hugging the tree: in this case the man is the koala and the tree is the world, increasingly devastated. The action of the individual, however, is of little use if there is no collective synergy”.

What needs to be done then?

“I believe that sustainability is a crucial issue, but it is looked at from the wrong point of view. To solve the environmental problem we must go to its roots, which are of a social nature. In Africa 500 million people do not have access to renewable energy sources, and this creates an enormous difficulty in being able to cook and therefore eat on a daily basis. A human necessity, which however represents the first cause of forest degradation, which then leads to deforestation, in sub-Saharan Africa”.

Please explain to us in more detail.

“About 80% of the local population cooks by placing charcoal in a sort of metal sheet with holes in it. To make one kilo of charcoal you need 7-9 of wood. There are therefore people in the woods who cut down about ten trees a day and then set them on fire. This is leading to the disappearance of entire forests.”

What is your approach?

“As we were saying, our idea is that to solve environmental problems we need to go backwards, that is, work on the social aspect. Planting a tree is important, but it has a relative impact. We need a holistic plan, that is, one that intervenes on the various areas of the problem. Ours is a continuous approach, not only in the short term, but on a permanent basis.”

Let’s get into the specifics of your project: what are you doing in Zambia to help the population and safeguard the environment?

“Let’s start with a series of actions that have a strong impact. First of all, we provide stoves (“stoves”) because, as I explained, cooking is one of the main causes of deforestation. There are people who cut endless trees for days, put them in a ditch and set them on fire. They thus form this coal, “charcoal”, which is then distributed to families. Even the wealthiest people use this absolutely obsolete and ineffective technology, because they have always done it this way and it is inherent in their culture. With our stoves, however, we cut the use of charcoal by 70%. It is also a much faster and more efficient system: cooking beans, for example, takes 20 minutes, instead of the two hours previously needed. It is also a great economic saving, given that each family spends around 40% of their monthly income on the purchase of charcoal. But above all we save many trees, about 20 already grown per year per family”.

A significant saving.

“We are also involving charcoal producers to produce “green briquettes”, biomass briquettes, which cut the environmental impact by another 30%. We must also understand and respect the uses and habits of the place. Initially I thought of using induction stoves with a solar panel, since they would have completely reduced costs and emissions, but people told me they didn’t want them, because charcoal and combustion are essential for cooking beans according to their tradition ”.

So how do these stoves that you are providing to families work?

“Charcoal is always used, because all the projects that have tried to replace it have not given results, precisely due to the cultural attachment issues we were talking about. Compared to traditional cooking methods used by indigenous populations, these stoves have a much higher efficiency of the combustion chamber and heat retention”.

What other initiatives are you carrying out?

“The problems are many. Like access to drinking water. We have built a water tower that guarantees access to water for the clinic and the beneficiaries of our project. We therefore bring large bottles and, using a pump, we supply around 60-70 liters per day per family. In Zambia, diseases such as cholera are rampant and the water is often contaminated, so with this solution many people can drink and cook safely. The basic idea is to use very simple but high-impact technologies. A final aspect of our project is that of biodiversity. We teach the locals to grow fruit trees, from seeds or from cuttings (a fruit forest). Biodiversity allows us to reduce the average temperature of environments and protects from bad weather. We have also started the production of beehives: thanks to honey they will be able to have a significant and totally natural income”.

What are your medium-long term plans?

“We left with a thousand families. The objective is to create a model that can be replicated in other sub-Saharan African countries, also by providing other local entities with our know-how”.

Africa is a continent rich in resources, but which has often only been plundered in the past.

“We are victims of a Western-centric vision, but the world is much more complex. We must understand that if we do not work in synergy with developing countries there will be no future. Western powers have systematically appropriated the natural capital of these people. For this reason, Europe must first recognize its historical responsibility, and then understand that it is necessary to start a collaboration with them, while respecting the diversity of culture and ideals”.

An opportunity, therefore. Also because there don’t seem to be any alternatives.

“There are one and a half billion poor people in the world in whom no one invests. But these communities are fundamental to preserving ecosystems and regenerating them. And it is on this that the future of humanity depends: from a problem, therefore, they can become the solution.”