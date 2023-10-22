loading…

RAFAH – The first of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enters Gaza Strip the war-torn and besieged on Saturday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. This is the report from AFP correspondents from both sides.

UN Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths said he was confident that this delivery would be the start of ongoing efforts to provide essential supplies to the people of Gaza.

“This first convoy must not be the last,” he warned as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (22/10/2023).

The border crossing was closed again after the passage of trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent, which is responsible for delivering aid from various UN agencies.

This was the first delivery since war broke out between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls the Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people more than two weeks ago.

Rafah is the only route to Gaza not controlled by Israel, which agreed to allow aid from Egypt following a request from its main ally, the United States (US).

Israel has been bombing Gaza since Hamas’s bloody surprise attack on October 7 and also declared a total siege, cutting off most water as well as food, electricity, fuel and other supplies.

Hamas militants invaded Israel from Gaza and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot.

Since then, more than 4,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.