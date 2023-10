The 28-year-old Boermans, from Borne, lost the first group match together with De Groot on Friday against the Italians Daniele Lupo and Enrico Rossi. A day later, the Dutch duo had no problems with their opponents from Mozambique, who only scored eighteen points. At 8:00 PM Dutch time, Boermans and De Groot will close the group stage with a match against Norwegian top favorites Anders Mol and Christian Sorum.