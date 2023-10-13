Has Artificial Intelligence been mixed with Gladiator 2, a film about ancient Rome? The answer is yes and now we explain it.

Gladiator 2, directed by Ridley Scott, has been in the center of media attention, but not exactly for the expected reasons. Recently, an incident has been reported on the set in Malta that has sparked a controversy in the production. According to Times Malta, extras working on the film claimed that they were scanned with Artificial Intelligence without their consent.

Although most of Gladiator 2’s production is taking place in Morocco, some additional scenes are being filmed in the United Kingdom and Malta. It was precisely in the fictional Roman city of Fort Ricasoli in Malta where the alleged incident occurred. Some extras reported that production staff led them to a booth full of cameras between takes.

They want to use your image to add them digitally.

One of Gladiator 2’s extras claimed he felt trapped, saying he “didn’t feel like we could say no” to the production team. Other extras claim that the staff did not consult them and involuntarily placed them in the cabin without giving them any explanation.

Russell Crowe

Controversy arose when some of the extras expressed concerns about the use of their AI-scanned faces. It is rumored that his faces could be used in the film’s post-production using CGI technology to fill the crowds in the Colosseum scenes. An extra commented: “They told me they were going to use it for the crowds at the Colosseum.” Many extras fear that their faces will be used in future projects without their consent, which has sparked concern and debate in the industry.

The use of artificial intelligence to create characters in the entertainment industry has generated controversy in recent years.

Although AI scanning techniques have been used for decades to fill crowds in post-production editing, the technology raises important questions about the personal and financial rights of actors. Some actors argue that AI takes away their creative freedom, job opportunities, and autonomy over their identity. The continued expansion of the use of AI is one of the key concerns for members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

Matthew Maggi, journalist and founder of the Alliance for Overseas Hollywood Professionals, Artists and Crews, notes that Hollywood production companies often take advantage of the lack of unions in foreign countries to reduce production costs. Maggi maintains that the lack of regulations and strong unions in countries such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta or Romania allows productions to save money at the expense of the working conditions of crews and artists.

The controversy surrounding AI scanning on the set of Gladiator 2 is a reminder of the ethical and legal challenges the entertainment industry faces regarding this ever-evolving technology. Despite the controversy, the film

What do we know about the movie?

Logo

Although Gladiator 2 plot details are being kept under wraps, the film features an all-star cast including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Pedro Pascal and Djimon Hounsou. The original story, directed by Ridley Scott, was a box office success and received 12 Academy Award nominations, winning 5 awards, including the coveted Best Picture award in 2001. There is speculation that Paul Mescal could play the lead role. of Lucius, the nephew of Commodus and son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen).

Gladiator 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 22, 2024.