The coach will be a guest on the next episode of Belve: “I regret having said goodbye to Juve”

“Rome and Naples are certainly two places that I would like to experience, for the passion they convey to you. Taking on a team in the running? No, because they are situations created before.” Antonio Conte will be a guest of Francesca Fagnani in the “Belve” program on Rai 2. The coach spoke about her future and beyond.

Conte revealed that he had been contacted by a club in the Arab championship: “I refused. Mancini? He did something historic at the European Championships, then there was his non-participation in the World Cup… These are situations that leave wounds. For me it would have been very hard. But in that case, maybe yes, I would have left afterwards.” Among the many themes addressed, there is also that of the most painful farewell. And Conte has no doubts: “What I regretted a little was the one at Juventus after three years. You know when even for small things you see big problems… I then decided to leave”.