As a guest on the TV show “Belve”, the former Juventus coach revealed that he had a wish. And he reveals how he sees his future

“What am I missing as a coach? In the future I would like to find a situation in which I can write history, even at a European level. Italy or abroad? I keep the dream to myself, marriages always happen in two. To go or to return in a team. Even to return? Yes”: thus Antonio Conte to “Belve”, interviewed by Francesca Fagnani.

remorse

—

Many topics were discussed: the former Juventus coach also spoke about his experience at Juventus, both as a footballer and as a coach. Starting from a confession, relating to his greatest remorse when it comes to farewells: “What I regretted a little is the one at Juventus after three years. You know when even for small things you see big problems… I then decided of going away”.

amarcord

—

On his first year at Juve: “At that moment (1991-92) everything seemed too bigger to me, I addressed everyone as you. I paid for this fear in terms of performance, you know when you feel inadequate in a situation and you see it bigger than you? In order not to go out defeated and stay at Juve, I pulled out my nails and sharp teeth. And I did it.” On Juve as a coach: “It’s always seen as the team to beat and hate. Playing and coaching Juventus isn’t for everyone, it doesn’t bring sympathy because you have all of Italy against you.”

count coach

—

“As a coach I give myself an 8.5, I consider myself quite young. The rest of my career can make me raise my grade. In all the clubs I’ve played I’ve left great foundations and built something important, which I then continued over the years. When I decide to change it’s because I realize I’ve given everything and I’ve run out of energy. Should we take a player? I want to have my say and my word must count.”

that middle finger

—

The middle finger shown to former Juventus president Andrea ad Agnelli on the occasion of a Juventus-Inter match in the Italian Cup is an episode from the past: “It was a reaction to a situation in which I was shown a lack of respect and education. repentant because I didn’t feel repentance from the other side. But then we clarified.”

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 11:04)

