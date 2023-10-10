The former Juventus coach: “It’s nice to find myself in this atmosphere. What if you’ll see me again soon in Serie A? For now I’m enjoying my family, then you know, a lot of things can happen”

Juve is in his heart and he doesn’t hide it: “It’s very nice to find yourself here with this atmosphere.” Speaking is Antonio Conte, former player and former Juventus coach. Beloved. “The best memory at Juventus? The first victory in the UEFA Cup with Trapattoni, the Scudetto with Lippi and the Champions League something extraordinary.”

the future

—

But the discussion can only turn to current events given that he, one of the best coaches around, is currently without the bench: “What if you’ll see me again soon on the bench in Serie A? For now I’m enjoying my family. I’ve made a good enough choice precise when I decided to stop with Tottenham. Basically there is the desire to rest and enjoy the family even a little. Then you know that a lot of things can happen along the way, but at the moment I’m thinking about enjoying this atmosphere and all that that surrounds us.”

Naples

—

Conte has already been linked to Napoli after Garcia. Speaking to Sky, he commented as follows: “We must always have great respect and education, let’s enjoy this evening and be happy.”