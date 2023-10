According to the models, this should not lead to an unacceptable increase in traffic pressure at the intersections of Wethouder Beversstraat with Zuiderval and Kuipersdijk. Local residents, including (now) FvD councilor Morgan Brejaart, doubt that reading. The mosque has 625 prayer places (and up to a maximum of 1,500 additional places with other spaces) and ‘only’ 124 parking spaces.