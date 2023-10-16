loading…

Georgia’s Constitutional Court allows Parliament to dismiss President Salome Zurabishvili for violating the constitution. Photo/REUTERS

TBILISI – Constitutional Court (MK) Georgia on Monday (16/10/2023) decided that pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili had violated the constitution by traveling abroad without permission. For this reason, Parliament may dismiss him.

In September, members of Parliament from the ruling party; Georgian Dream, moved to overthrow the 71-year-old president. According to the party, Zurabishvili had met with foreign leaders to lobby for Georgia’s membership of the European Union without the government’s permission.

“By making a visit abroad without government approval, Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili has violated the constitution,” said Georgian MK Chief Merab Turava, as quoted by AFP.

Zurabishvili’s lawyer, Maia Kopaleishvili, told reporters that the MK had no legal or factual basis to confirm the president’s constitutional violations.

This is the first case handled by the MK regarding presidential impeachment in Georgia’s history.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said an impeachment vote would be held in the coming days.

But Georgia’s ruling party admits it is unlikely to oust Zurabishvili as it controls only 84 seats in Parliament, while the support of at least 100 MPs is needed.

The party’s chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze, admitted there was no chance of garnering 100 votes. “If Salome Zurabishvili had any basic dignity, she would resign,” he said.

“He will only be seen nominally as the president of Georgia… and completely lose political and moral legitimacy,” he said.