The National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange, leveraging its findings, had objections to the 2022 Juventus budget

New tug of war between Juventus and Consob. According to what the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange claims, following its findings, the financial statements presented by the Juventus club as of 30 June 2022 would not comply with accounting principles. In detail, “in a specific pro-forma consolidated economic-financial situation – accompanied by comparative data – of the effects that accounting compliant with the rules would have produced on the financial situation, on the income statement and on the net equity for the financial year and the half-year for which incorrect information was provided.”

Juve’s position

The response from the company did not take long to arrive, which “will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the supervisory authority” underlining how Juventus remains “convinced that it has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the drafting of financial reports, in compliance with the applicable accounting principles and related application criteria and in line with the international practice of the football industry”. According to the club, “Consob’s findings are based on interpretations of subjective elements and applications of accounting rules, judgments and assessments that Juventus does not share, also taking into account the legal and accounting investigations carried out by the Company with the help of its consultants and the legal and technical accounting opinions acquired by the company”.