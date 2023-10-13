loading…

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied Iran access to funds resulting from the prisoner exchange. Photo/Reuters

TEHERAN – The United States (US) said that Iran would not get access in the near future to Iranian funds worth USD 6 billion or Rp. 94.4 trillion deposited in a Qatari bank last month. The funds were US rewards as part of a prisoner exchange.

Washington retains the right to freeze accounts completely.

Questions over Iran’s access to the funds have been in the spotlight since Iran-backed Palestinian Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people and taking scores hostage as they returned to the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

“Iran will not be able to access those funds any time soon,” a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, said Iran had not accessed or spent any of the $6 billion. “We have strict oversight of these funds and we reserve the right to freeze them,” he said.

Blinken said the US Treasury Department monitors each disbursement of funds to ensure they are used only for humanitarian purposes.

Several American media outlets reported on Thursday that the United States and Qatar had agreed to stop Iran from accessing the money.

Iran has made no secret of its support for Hamas, funding and arming the group. But Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran was not involved in Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

Iran’s mission to the UN said the US government was “well aware that it cannot renege” on the deal reached over the money, which was transferred to Qatar from an account in South Korea to make it accessible for Iran’s humanitarian needs.