American tourist arrested by police after destroying a Roman statue at the Israel Museum. Photo/The Guardian

JERUSALEM – Police Israel arrested an American tourist at the Jerusalem Museum after he threw works of art on the floor, damaging two second-century Roman statues.

The vandalism that occurred Thursday evening raises questions about the security of Israel’s priceless collections and raises concerns about increasing attacks on cultural heritage in Jerusalem.

Police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old radical American Jewish tourist. Initial investigations showed the tourist destroyed the statues because he considered them a form of idol worship and contrary to the Torah.

The man’s attorney, Nick Kaufman, denied that the man acted out of religious fanaticism.

Instead, Kaufman said, the tourist suffered from a mental disorder that psychiatrists call Jerusalem syndrome. The syndrome is a form of disorientation believed to be caused by the religious appeal of the city, which is considered sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims. These conditions are said to cause foreign pilgrims to believe that they are figures in the Bible.

The defendant has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Officials did not reveal his name due to confidentiality laws.

Israel’s leading museum, with exhibits on archaeology, fine arts, and Jewish art and life, described Thursday’s vandalism as a disturbing and unusual event. The museum said it condemns all forms of violence and hopes such incidents will not happen again.

Museum photos show the marble head of the goddess Athena falling from its pedestal to the floor and statues of pagan gods shattered to pieces.

“The damaged statues are being repaired,” said museum staff as quoted by AP, Friday (6/10/2023).