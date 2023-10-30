loading…

Israel’s decision to stop monitoring Hamas radio communications led to the deadly attack last October 7. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Sudden attack by Islamic resistance group Hamas the Israel on October 7 exposed the failure of the Zionist state’s intelligence to predict and counter the devastating attack. The attack seemed to slap the might of Israel’s intelligence, which is considered one of the best in the world.

Israeli officials completely underestimated the magnitude of the Hamas attack on October 7, destroying the once invincible country’s sense of security. Before the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Israeli security officials believed that the biggest threats to Israel were Iran and Hezbollah.

According to media based in the United States (US), The New York Times, one of the mistakes made by Israeli intelligence was to stop monitoring Hamas radio communications. Israel stopped monitoring Hamas radio communications a year ago because they thought it was a waste of time.

The New York Times report, which detailed Israeli intelligence and security failures that led to a deadly Hamas terror attack earlier this month, said that Israeli officials also noticed an unusual level of Hamas activity in the Gaza Strip the night before the attack.

“But they don’t know whether the Palestinian militant group plans to start a war or just carry out more military exercises,” according to the report as quoted by BusinessInsider, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Ultimately, according to The New York Times, Israeli officials convinced themselves it was just a nighttime exercise.

“But that assessment might have been different if they had continued to monitor Hamas’ handheld radio communications,” the report said.

The following day, on October 7, Hamas carried out a series of attacks in Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people. The militant group also kidnapped 239 people and took them across the border into Gaza, Israeli authorities said.