League of Legends has managed to expand beyond the MOBA game with which the franchise originated. Riot Games has nourished the universe of this franchise with new games of different genres and more multimedia projects, such as Arcane. Among them are musical projects that have turned the characters into singers in a musical group and the new one is one made up of all boys.

In recent years, the music division of Riot Games (Riot Games Music) has presented fictitious or virtual groups that use game characters with skins or aspects to pass them off as their members and the voices are provided by real singers. . Some examples are K/DA, Pentakill and True Damage.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

What is HEARTSTEEL from League of Legends?

Although there is already a group composed only of women, there was no boy band… but now it was the turn of the League of Legends boys.

Riot Games today introduced HEARTSTEEL, a band composed of Ezreal (singer), Kayn (rapper and instrumentalist), Aphelios (instrumentalist and composer), Yone (producer), K’Sante (co-leader and singer) and Sett (co-leader and rapper).

The artists who will play these characters as singers will be BAEKHYUN (Ezreal), ØZI (Sett), Tobi Lou (K’Sante) and Cal Scruby (Kayn), who are very talented and have a large following.

This is what Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante and Sett look like as members of HEARTSTEEL

“HEARTSTEEL is a group of unapologetic enthusiasts dedicated to creative expression and uncompromising individuality. Their goal is to forge a path of success no matter what the cost. The group’s personality and style is inspired by modern musical collectives and has a mix of influences of various genres and eras that culminate in a unique and daring identity,” reads the official description of the group.

Will HEARTSTEEL come to League of Legends?

HEARTSTEEL will debut on October 23 with their single PARANOIA, which fans will be able to listen to on music platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Deezer, in addition to YouTube.

So far, it has not been revealed if it will be possible to get the skins for Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante and Sett that show them as seen in HEARTSTEEL, but it is very possible, remember that Riot Games launched in 2020 aspects for the members of K/DA.

We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: League of Legends welcomed the singer Serafine with a very interesting promotional campaign.

What did you think of the first League of Legends boy band? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to League of Legends by visiting this page.

Related video: Ruined King A League of Legends Story – Announcement Trailer for new platforms

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News