Eduroam is a service that offers Internet to the educational community, an initiative that allows access to the Internet to all types of people dedicated to the educational or research field. That is, you can connect from your university or from any institution linked to education and in Spain we can use it in countless institutions and centers, but is it a good idea or should I avoid using this network?

The idea of ​​Eduroam is that you can connect to the Internet from your university or any other center dedicated to teaching without depending on your mobile data or without having to do tethering to other devices. A WiFi network with free access for all students or members but always in these cases we wonder if using the same network as hundreds of people is a good idea and we should know its risks.

Risks of using Eduroam

Although it is a common network to use when you are at university, it is still a public network to which many users connect at the same time, with the risks that this entails. There will be hundreds of people connected to the same WiFi as you and that multiplies the chances that there is some danger or a person who wants to take advantage of it.

When you are in an airport or a cafeteria and you connect to a public network, your devices are more vulnerable to certain attacks. Likewise, Eduroam can be harmful if you are not careful. Browsing on a network without encryption is easier that cybercriminals access your personal data. Additionally, since it is a university network, you may have important files, projects, and notes that you may lose if someone decides to break into your system. Imagine that you have your Final Degree Project almost finished but someone with knowledge of networks decides to access your computer or steal your data to avoid doing theirs. You would lose everything if you don’t pay attention

Pay attention to the places you access from a public network like Eduroam, because you can also be a victim of phishing. You can enter a fake access point, which imitates the appearance of Eduroam and by entering the credentials, you will be giving access to anyone to access any of your services, such as email or a file sharing platform.

So do I connect? Worth?

Knowing whether or not it is worth using your university’s public WiFi will depend on the use we give it or what we try to protect ourselves when we do so. If you are going to use it on a specific day for anything you need, it is always more recommended that you do tethering from your mobile phone and share WiFi with your computer to send a file or anything else. But if you normally need WiFi, the answer here varies.

It is worth using WiFi if you connect for hours every day from your university, college or center. Our data usage will be very high and it will be a daily consumption so it is not recommended or comfortable to use tethering for this. But we must keep in mind that it is a network with risks and dangers and we must know what to use it for and what it is better for you to wait to do when you get home… For example, avoid making online purchases connected to this WiFi network or avoid giving your personal information.

It is also recommended that we are sufficiently protected when we browse the Internet. Always update your computer and your browser to avoid security flaws or holes that could introduce malware to any user. And, to the extent possible, you can use a VPN that allows us to browse privately.

We will not always be totally safe nor will you be completely safe on your mobile phone connected to the Internet, but it is advisable to take measures to protect yourself as much as possible.