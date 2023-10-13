With the announcement of the new PS5 (Slim for everyone), we have seen how the consoles arrive with a new, smaller design and more defined lines in general. This is due to the incorporation of the new casing that will leave the necessary space for the removable Blu-ray reader. But something that has not been seen until now is the presence of the M.2 SSD memory slot. Does it incorporate it?

More gigabytes as standard

One of the new features that this PS5 slim will include is that the default storage capacity will be 1TB. This increase in memory compared to the current 825 GB will allow more games to be installed in the internal memory of the device, and remember, PS5 games must be installed there so that they can be run, and USB disks cannot be used.

Those who until now needed to increase the capacity to continue installing games locally could connect an M.2 SSD memory to expand the internal memory, but in the new version of the console it has not yet been seen where that slot is hidden or, worse even if it even exists.

Sony confirms it

Luckily, Sony has confirmed this doubt, so if you were wondering until now, you can rest assured. Speaking to IGN, a PlayStation official confirmed that there will be no changes in that aspect compared to the original model of the console.

This means that, although the internal memory has increased by 175GB, the console will continue to offer the possibility of increasing internal memory for anyone who wants it, being able to connect M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD units as was possible until now.

The new casings raised doubts

Doubts can easily arise over the issue of the new casing. Sony has shown special interest in showing the removable case that hides the Blu-ray reader (obviously, since it is the main feature included), but has forgotten or taken for granted the understanding that the SSD slot was also present.

We don’t know exactly if the memory will be placed right behind the Blu-ray reader (it doesn’t seem like it), or if on the contrary it will be hidden on the other side, since the other cover of the case is also removable. Let us remember that this new console has a total of 4 removable lidsso the slot should be hidden under one of them.

The memory requirements

As always, the memories must meet minimum requirements to be able to be connected to the console slot, being PCIe Gen 4 models with read rates of at least 5,500 MB/s and the presence of a heatsink in it being highly recommended.

PS5 compatible SSDs

Some of the models that you could take into account when buying one for your PS5 could be the following. Keep in mind that although some models do not reach 5,500 MB/s reading, tests from many users ensure that there are no problems using them, since the games work perfectly. The important thing is that they are PCIe Gen 4.

Fuente: IGN

Via: Gamespot