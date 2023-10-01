loading…

The US government avoided a shutdown after Congress passed a stopgap bill at the last minute. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Government United States of America (US) managed to avoid a federal government shutdown after the DPR and Senate agreed to a short-term funding deal.

A bill that guarantees government funding until mid-November but does not include new aid for Ukraine passed in the Senate by 88 votes to nine.

The 45-day resolution was proposed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy following a revolt by fellow hardline Republicans who control the chamber.

Once signed into law, it will prevent disruption to federal services.

The shutdown, which will put tens of thousands of federal employees on leave without pay and suspend various government services, is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. local time Sunday.

But in a dramatic turnaround Saturday afternoon, House Republicans rushed to pass a temporary funding measure that would keep the government open for another 45 days and made no major concessions on spending levels.

It was supported by more Democrats than Republicans, with as many as 90 Republicans voting against it.

The move is a blow to a small group of right-wing Republicans who have been holding talks in the chamber with loud demands for state spending cuts.

However, with the majority of lawmakers wanting to avoid a government shutdown, one of the faction’s main demands – no more US funding for Ukraine’s defense against a Russian invasion – is reflected in the bill.