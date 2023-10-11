loading…

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has its roots in colonial actions carried out more than a century ago. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions with roots in colonial actions committed more than a century ago.

When Israel declared war on the Gaza Strip after unprecedented attacks by Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, on Saturday, the world’s eyes focused again on what might happen next.

Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas last Saturday has killed 1,200 Israelis—a figure confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday (11/10/2023).

In response, Israel launched a bombing campaign named Operation Iron Sword against the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,100 Palestinians. They have mobilized troops along the Gaza border, apparently in preparation for a ground offensive.

On Monday, Israel announced a “total blockade” of the Gaza Strip, stopping supplies of food, fuel and other essential commodities to the besieged Palestinian enclave, an act that under international law constitutes a war crime.

But what happens in the coming days and weeks will become history.

For decades, Western media, academics, military experts and world leaders have portrayed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as intractable, complicated and deadlocked.

The following is a simple historical guide to solving one of the longest-running conflicts in the world, as quoted from Al Jazeera:

Balfour Declaration

More than 100 years ago, on November 2 1917, the then British Foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour, wrote a letter addressed to Lionel Walter Rothschild, a figure in the British Jewish community.