Serang. Suara.com – Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo has finally returned to Indonesia. He was observed arriving at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, on Wednesday, October 4 2023, after previously not being able to be contacted. The news of Syahrul’s return has been confirmed by Immigration.

“(Syahrul) is already in Indonesia,” said Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Silmy Karim, Wednesday, October 4 2023.

Based on information circulating, Syahrul’s plane arrived in Indonesia at 18.02 WIB. However, according to Silmy, Syahrul was observed passing through the Immigration inspection at Soetta Airport at 18.41 WIB.

“I passed through the Immigration inspection at 18.41 WIB,” said Silmy.

Syahrul Yasin Limpo is known to be entangled in an alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has started an investigation and named a suspect in the case. However, the KPK has not announced the names of those who have been named suspects.

On Friday, September 29 2023, the KPK conducted a search of Syahrul’s official residence when the NasDem Party cadre was in Rome, Italy, to carry out official duties. During the search, the KPK confiscated tens of billions of rupiah from the house.

The Directorate General of Immigration lost track of Syahrul, who was supposed to arrive in Indonesia on October 1 2023. Knowing that his cadres were being sought, NasDem also stated that Syahrul would return to Indonesia on October 5.