THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – After the Netflix documentary ‘Ice Cold’ went viral, many people finally reopened the Cyanide Coffee case.

Apart from the suspect Jessica Kumala Wongso, Mirna Salihin’s father, Edi Darmawan Salihin, also became a topic of public discussion.

Both in the documentary film ‘Ice Cold’ and during interviews, Mirna Salihin’s father always makes statements that arouse public suspicion.

In fact, Edi Darmawan Salihin even said that even 10 Hotman Paris could not free Jessica Kumala Wongso.

Also Read: 100 Tons of Best Quality Yellow Fins Tuna from Papua Exported to Japan

Regarding Mirna Salihin’s father’s statement, Hotman Paris also confirmed it.

According to Hotman Paris, it is true that he cannot free Jessica because the Supreme Court PK decision is final.

“Hello, Mirna’s father, you said on social media that ten people like Hotman cannot free Jessica. You are right, because the Supreme Court PK decision is final, no legal action can be filed,” he said, quoted from the TikTok account @michaelasa799, Sunday (8/ 10/2023).

Even so, Hotman Paris reminded Mirna Salihin’s father about the corroboration of the facts at the trial, which was that there was not a single piece of evidence that Jessica had planted cyanide coffee.

“However, if you read the decision and corroborate the facts of the trial in the trial, there is no evidence that directly proves that Jessica was the one who put cyanide in the coffee,” he explained.

Also read: Profile of Maisha Kanna, who plays Nala in the film Empty Bench: The Final Test

According to Hotman Paris, the evidence that shows Jessica is a suspect only comes from indirect analysis.

On the other hand, Mirna Salihin’s father admitted to having a recording of Jessica putting cyanide in her child’s coffee.