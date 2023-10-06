Listed by Marvel Studios, we have a possible confirmed premiere date for the new “Wandavision” spin-off, “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.”

We have the possible date confirmed for this series of the character Agatha Harkness, “Agahtha: Darkhold Diaries”. Played by actress Kathryn Hahn, it will be a spin-off of “Wandavision” (2021). Within the miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Hahn is in charge of taking the role of villain within it. Such was the impact of this character that it was decided to produce a spin-off propio the future.

When it premieres?

Created by Jac Schaeffer, also responsible for the creation of “Black Widow” and “Wandavision”, the series of “Agahtha: Darkhold Diaries” listed one release date attempt to on September 29, 2024. After the recent lifting of the writers’ strike in Hollywood and the near end of the actors’ strike, news and rumors within the main production companies are once again generating noise. Let us keep in mind that, after months of strike, many of the projects were interrupted and a large part of the next release dates are, until now, indefinite. This not only affected Marvel’s calendar but also DC Comics, Star Wars and other production companies.

The Series And Its Name Changes

“Agatha: Darkhold Diaries”was mainly titled “Agatha: House of Harkness”then “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” and then be modified once again to the title we know now. As we just told you, the spin-off was recently delayed from winter 2023 to fall 2024 due to the writers’ strike (WGA) and the actors’ strike (SAG-AFTRA). For their part, there are those who claim that this sudden change of titles is nothing more than a marketing strategy on the part of Marvel Studios.

First Synopsis

Finally and as a final piece of information, within these leaks, a first synopsis of the series appeared. In this case, the one from the first episode of it. Said description says:

“In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she was trapped in. She can’t wait to get back to her old murderous ways only to find out that she can’t do anything. The only way forward for her is to embark on a dangerous quest to regain her powers with the help of one or two unlikely friends.”

Although the tentative release date has not yet been confirmed, what is certain is that the “Wandavision” spin-off will arrive next 2024 to the Disney Plus platform.