The past presidents’ committee fails to take off: here’s why

On Affaritaliani.it we were the first – then copied in a way that is now becoming customary – to announce that a shadow committee was needed to save Confindustria. A “consistory” of great old men, capable of bringing Viale dell’Astronomia back to the pre-eminent role it deserves. But something went wrong. The names are those that have been circulating: the “past presidents”. Emma Marcegaglia, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Antonio D’Amato, Vincenzo Boccia, Giorgio Fossa. And the belief remains that only a club of brave people can revive Confindustria, now relegated to oblivion. Because the truth is precisely this: the progressive disappearance of Viale dell’Astronomia from the local economic and political agenda, for which the association which should protect the interests of entrepreneurs and industrialists is now reduced to nothing.



Read also: Confindustria: Bonomi still aims at Luiss with an ad personam exemption

Except that this decrease in specific weight turns into a further problem: the “past presidents”, while trying to commit themselves to the association they directed, are no longer able to have the bite they had before. Internal skirmishes – the cordial antipathy between Marcegaglia and D’Amato is well known -, a few too many problems with the entire institution, as in the case of Fossa’s stormy farewell from Sole 24 Ore: Confindustria no longer has the necessary appeal and therefore even the saviors do not want to compromise their reputation in such a marked way.

Read also: Confindustria, the “shadow” committee is ready to choose the new president

How do you get out of it? Hard to say. On the one hand there is the awareness that the various candidates who have alternated are currently more good names for the press than real candidates. We told of an Emanuele Orsini who says he is ready to deploy the troops of Emilia Romagna and Tuscany. But without the approval of Lombardy and, to a lesser extent, Lazio he won’t go anywhere. He continues in a worrying impasse, with Carlo Bonomi first giving Alberto Marenghi the most terrible kiss of death; then he tried to disguise his final attempt to rejoin the Luiss board of directors as a beau geste (under the name of Luigi Gubitosi); so he broke through and tried to have an ad personam regulation approved that would allow him to become president of the Roman university anyway.

Read also: Confindustria, here are the names for the presidency: Gozzi, Stirpe, D’Amato and…

In all this, a few slips bordering on the speck: the interview at the Davos Forum in which the president of Confindustria was interviewed by the Tg5 correspondent was unforgettable. Which, not a small detail, was also his wife, Veronica Gervaso. A glorious association reduced to the boss’s backyard. A somewhat sad slope that can only be reversed by a courageous person who decides to nominate himself (due to the never-much-reviled renewal of the statute) hoping not to be undermined by another candidate, perhaps unknown, who can count on the votes of many small territorial. The path is impervious. Either a convincing solution is found, or a further step towards anonymity is risked.



Subscribe to the newsletter