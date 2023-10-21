Tensions in Confindustria between spare parts and Luiss

Tensions and poisons. They are those who, according to Corriere della Sera, are focusing on the change at the top of Confindustria, which traces the story between president Carlo Bonomi and the tangle over the leadership of Luiss universitythe appointment of Luigi Gubitosi and the surprise removal of the general director, Francesca Mariotti.

“In the absence of an official version, the rumors leaked by Viale dell’Astronomia provide a reconstruction of what happened: Mariotti would not have supported the idea of ​​giving a severance pay to another manager, the communications director who arrived a couple of years ago, Alessia Magistroni”, claims the Corriere della Sera. “Customary severance or not, some say, but finding confirmation is difficult, which in reality would be ready to go to the Milan Fair, where Bonomi is president. Reality or just speculation? Hard to say. According to other versions, the director was reproached for not having been able to neutralize the effects of the law on universities on Confindustria. While there are those who say that there would be a lack of controls on the university itself.”

In the background the change at the helm of the organization. According to the Corriere della Sera, “in the last few hours the hypothesis has been circulating among some categories and local authorities of formalizing the inconvenience in a letter. However, this hypothesis did not materialize. If something emerges, perhaps it will happen at the general council on Wednesday 25 October.”

Subscribe to the newsletter