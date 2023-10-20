Raffaele Langella, general director of Confindustria

Confindustria, Raffaele Langella new general director. Francesca Mariotti leaves, she had been general manager since 2020

Raffaele Langella is from today the new general director of Confindustria. President Carlo Bonomi – as far as we know – he communicated this within Confindustria with a letter, expressing “best wishes for good work”.

As Ansa writes, Raffaele Langella, Neapolitan, born in 1966, ambassador on secondment from Farnesinain via dell’Astronomia has until now had the role of director of international affairs. Francesca Mariotti she therefore leaves the role of general director which she has held since 2020, having been director of the tax policy area in Confindustria since 2014.

