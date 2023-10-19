Carlo Bonomi and Francesca Mariotti

Confindustria, the farewell of director Francesca Mariotti

Everything can be said of Confindustria unless there is a relaxed atmosphere. Carlo Bonomi in fact torpedoed the general director Francesca Mariotti. The manager since 2007 she also held the role of director of fiscal policies on a permanent basis.



The cold shower was consumed “quickly”. The Presidential Council was urgently convened yesterday evening with a specific purpose – expressed in the agenda – by Bonomi, namely to communicate to the general director Mariotti the desire to terminate the employment relationship. And not just for her; outputIndeed, also the communications director of Confindustria, Alessia Magistroni.

According to the Corriere della Sera the general director said herself surprised by the top management’s decision and determined to defend the honorability and professional reputation built up over years.

