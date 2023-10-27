Bonomi is aiming for Luiss: he wants to approve an exemption that allows non-graduates to preside over private universities

The indiscretion collected by Affaritaliani.it would be sensational. Accredited sources, in fact, report that Carlo Bonomi has not yet definitively renounced his (self) candidacy for the presidency of Luiss. After having indicated Luigi Gubitosi, in fact, it seems that the current number one of Confindustria is trying to get an exemption approved that would allow private universities to have a non-graduate as president. In this case, taking advantage of the fact that there are still two free positions to be assigned, Bonomi would try to join the board of directors and from there be appointed president. And Gubitosi could choose whether to remain as a councilor or, more likely, decide to leave. There are many in Rome who hope that the blitz of the Confindustria number does not go through. The other vacant position, at that point, could go to Alberto Marenghi, now wavering after receiving the endorsement of Bonomi as his successor.



But it is not the only hot topic gripping Viale dell’Astronomia. In fact, it seems that just yesterday there was a general council in which more detailed information was requested on the removal of Francesca Mariotti to make room for Raffaele Langella. In particular, Bonomi is said to have denied providing further information because there may be an ongoing legal dispute underlying the decision to remove her from general management and responsibility for the tax area. According to Affaritaliani.it, among other things, there is already a replacement for the tax area, Giulia Abruzzese. There Mariottihowever, would be available to the personnel office after the two revocations.

The tension around Confindustria is at its highest. The feeling is that the organization itself has its specific weight and its power to direct the political and economic agenda of the country. Also because it is difficult to understand who could become the next president. We have already talked about Marenghi. Antonio Gozzi also seems to be increasingly in difficulty, as he represents only one category and is unable to get the territorial teams to agree. Speaking of local instances. Veneto, which on paper seemed capable of finding unity, continues to fuel historic divisions and could hardly succeed in doing so express a credible candidate.

It should not be forgotten, to further complicate the picture, that the new statute requires self-nomination by any “pretender”. And this changes the situation a lot. Who would agree to embark on an arduous race without having precise guarantees that, once welcomed by the wise men, is it not then crushed by a candidate who is perhaps less renowned but with a stronger base? It is around this issue that a significant part of Confindustria’s problems take place. As far as it turns out Affaritaliani.it, Emanuele Orsini – who initially seemed to want to challenge Bonomi for the last election before withdrawing his candidacy and settling for the vice-presidency – is apparently gaining credibility by claiming to have the support of Tuscany and Emilia Romagna. But from the news emerging it seems that he actually received it the ok from Parma, Piacenza and perhaps Modena, but not the entire region. And as vice president there would be Maurizio Marchesini, very strong in Bologna, former deputy of Bonomi and very popular in circles close to Romano Prodi.

And Maurizio Stirpe? The vice president of Confindustria is highly esteemed, but it seems that he too has a territorial problem. He is from Lazio and doesn’t have many supporters in Milan. He has already served as vice president of Confindustria for two terms and has a large company to manage. But the problem remains the same: finding a pedigree name, a personal and Confindustria identity (because being president is a job) who is willing – with absolute guarantees – to accept the job. The organization is currently at its lowest ebb, a quick turnaround is needed.

Finally, speaking of Milan, two final little gems. The first is that it was decided to grant ad Alessia Magistroni – currently director of brand and communication at Confindustria – a severance package worth several tens of thousands of euros. The reason? Allow her, at the end of the year with the changing of the guard of Alessandro Spada, to be able to replace Alessandro Scarabelli as general director of Assolombarda. The second: it seems that a regular visitor to the headquarters in Via Pantano in Milan, sponsor of Magistroni, is trying to find a solution to prevent everything from collapsing. And that he gave a heartfelt speech fearing a conspiracy against the entire Confindustria. “Let’s not lend ourselves to a personalization of contrasts – would be the gist of his speech – the survival of the house of entrepreneurs is at stake”. And many nodded. Who is it about? Ah, to know…



