Antonio Gozzi, Alberto Marenghi, Giuseppe Pasini, Antonio D’Amato, Leopoldo Destro, Enrico Carraro

Confindustria, after Luiss the battle for the post-Bonomi period returns

Having concluded the match for the Luiss board of directors, Confindustria analyzes what happened and prepares for the new chapter: the election of the new president of Viale dell’Astronomia. A game that has never been as complicated as this time. Also because the three most accredited candidates, Alberto Marenghi, Antonio Gozzi and Maurizio Stirpe, not they manage to convince overall, so much so that today there is no strong candidate, but rather ua series of names circulating.



It is taken for granted, in the corridors of Viale dell’Astronomia, which counts above all the territories of Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Lombardy. The candidate (or two candidates) who will be designated for the final clash will therefore first of all have to reach an agreement within their own territory and then find a strong sponsor in the rest of Italy too. Meanwhile, what appears evident is that Carlo Bonomi – who also saved face by indicating an esteemed manager as Luigi Gubitosi for the presidency of Luiss – emerges defeated on all fronts by this affair.

First of all because, precisely, he will not be the one to lead the Confindustria university as he would have hoped. Then because Marenghi, the “his” candidate for the succession, does not warm hearts and now seems to have been definitively burned. And then again because it is difficult for him to be able to find a place even in the Sole 24 Ore, the third and last “leg” of the Confindustria system. Together with Bonomi, Giovanni Brugnoli is also downsized and, as far as Affaritaliani.itaa stay at Luiss would be very welcome after having served as vice president of for two terms Confindustria. He was convinced that thanks to an agreement between the territorial Varese, Bergamo and Brescia could achieve a good result. And instead he remains outside the university board of directors.

Returning to the presidency of Confindustria, everyone is aware that times have changed. There is no longer a Fiat, the authentic center of power and even the interest around the match has waned considerably. So much so that there doesn’t seem to be a “race” towards the Viale dell’Astronomia seat. What’s going to happen? The initial idea was that at a certain point a white knight, perhaps indicated by a group of wise and influential industrialists, would appear on the horizon and he would have said “here I am”, ready to sacrifice himself for the survival of the association, convinced by the fact that there would be no willing rival to dribble it in the assembly.

Because this too must be said: no 90-strong force has yet taken the field because there is always the very high risk that some “small” party, with the support of a fair number of voters, could stop the race. The names that have been circulating, from Emma Marcegaglia, Marco Tronchetti Provera and Antonio D’Amato become increasingly pale due to the fear of friendly fire. The impression is that the fog will still take some time to clear, but the hope that Confindustria will once again be led by a big name becomes a little less likely.

