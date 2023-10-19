Selebtek.suara.com – The boxing match between El Rumi and Jefri Nichol will be exciting. The exhibition match entitled ‘Superstar Knockout’ will be held on November 17 at Mahaka Square Kelapa Gading.

El Rumi admitted that he was confident he would win and knock out his rival.

“Very optimistic. Yes (because) his opponent is Nichol. He is 75 percent sure, the remaining 25 percent are very sure,” said El Rumi in Central Jakarta, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Having a taller body posture makes El Rumi feel confident that he can beat Jefri Nichol. He also has a target to beat Jefri Nichol until he bleeds.

Also read: Feeling disgusted and considering the content to be rubbish, Abidzar, son of the late Ustadz Jefri, invites the public to block and report Oklin’s account

“I just hope (Jerfri Nichol) gets a knockout. At least blood will come out of his face. Yesterday (El’s previous boxing match) blood came out of his nose, but I don’t know where this came from,” said El Rumi.

El Rumi admitted that he already knew Jefri Nichol’s weaknesses so he was very confident of winning.

“Yes, apart from what posture you have, you can’t control your emotions, right? He also immediately chases his haters and can’t control his emotions. That’s one of his weaknesses,” he said.

Previously, Jefri Nichol had challenged El Rumi via Twitter to a fist fight. Ahmad Dhani’s son immediately accepted the challenge from Jefri Nichol because he was sure he would win.

“Initially, Nichol challenged him on Twitter, ‘I want to fight El Rumi because El Rumi has a big body and has never been defeated’ and later after the match was finished, El Rumi still had a big body and was invincible,” explained El Rumi.

Also read: Jefri Nichol Damprat, Online Media Writer: People Don’t Have Brains

“Yes, in my opinion, winning or losing is normal. The important thing is that if you dare to challenge, you are already a man and Nichol also I appreciate that he dared to challenge me and was really brave. I thought at first Nichol was just a (normal) challenge, but when I did it he was really brave and I respect,” he added.