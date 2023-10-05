Comedian Sule admitted that he had plastic surgery on his nose in Korea. Sule revealed this by uploading a video to his TikTok account on Wednesday (4/10).

While showing off his nose which had turned sharp, Sule also admitted that he had undergone plastic surgery in Korea.

“The results of the operation from Korea, the results are like this, guys,” said Sule in his upload seen on Thursday (5/10).

Sule also asked netizens what the results of the rhinoplasty were, whether his nose looked better than before or not.

“What do you think? Was I good before or now?” Sule asked with a smile.

Netizens were also busy commenting on Sule’s question, who admitted that he had had plastic surgery, netizens said that his previous nose was better because it was created by God.

“The previous one is good, because the previous one was created by God,” wrote netizens with love emojis.

“Good original, Kang Sule,” said another netizen.

“The original is good, it doesn’t even recognize that it’s Kang Sule,” said another with a laughing emoji.

Apparently the nose surgery that Kang Sule meant was just an effect or filter available on the TikTok application.

Sule uses this effect just for a joke, even though it’s just an effect, Sule’s appearance looks different with a sharper nose.

Netizens were also fooled and believed that Sule had actually had plastic surgery on his nose.

“I don’t know if this is a filter, bro (Sule), you succeeded, bro Sule,” said the netizen while grinning.