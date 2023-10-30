“A collaboration born precisely from the awareness of the importance of prevention, early screening and early diagnosis and for the fight against tumors, in particular breast cancer and prostate cancer, the most prevalent tumors in Italy and in general in the Western world”. This is how Valentino Confalone, Country President and CEO of Novartis in Italy, describes the initiative implemented with the Italian League for the fight against tumors (Lilt) Milan, which from 26 to 28 October, at the Montanelli Gardens in Milan, offered visits of oncological prevention, to raise awareness among men and women of the need for periodic checks. (VIDEO)

“In Italy – continues Confalone – we have over 800 thousand women with a diagnosis of breast cancer and over 500 thousand men with a diagnosis of prostate cancer”, neoplasms which have “an annual incidence of over 50 thousand in the case of the breast and of over 40 thousand in the case of the prostate. Important numbers which therefore make prevention essential, especially through screening and early diagnosis. This is the theme of the collaboration between Lilt and Novartis Italia”. Breast cancer, which affects one in 9 women – recalls a note – is the most diagnosed among women, but thanks to targeted drugs it has a survival rate of up to 91% of cases. Prostate cancer, the most frequent among males, has a 5-year survival rate of up to 94% of cases and is constantly and significantly growing. For both tumors, periodic checks are essential. During the ‘Lilt&Novartis’ tour, over 200 free visits were made available in 3 days: a urological check-up for him, in the Lilt Mobile Space, the association’s clinic that brings prevention on 4 wheels, while the women were offered a free voucher for a breast check that can be booked in one of the Lilt Spaces in the Milan and Monza area.

“It is a truly 360-degree commitment that starts from prevention – underlines Confalone – and the campaign with Lilt is an example of this commitment”. But Novartis Italia’s commitment also goes beyond the ‘Lilt&Novartis’ tour, thanks to the “collaboration with institutions in the implementation, for example, of the national oncology plan and regional oncology plans and through scientific research and innovation, which – concludes – they have recently offered very promising results, both in prostate cancer and in breast cancer.”

She, he and double prevention against breast and prostate cancer, between the Pink Ribbon in October and the Blue Ribbon in November. Appointment at the park. For 3 days, from today to Saturday 28 October, at the Montanelli Gardens in Milan it was possible to access free visits – over 200 made available in different ways – for both ‘halves’ of the couple. The initiative was born from the collaboration between Lilt (Italian League for the fight against cancer) Milan and Novartis, with the patronage of Europa Uomo. Objective: to give men and women the opportunity to mutually activate greater attention to health and periodic checks for the most common tumors. The program also includes moments of discussion between doctors, patients and oncology associations.

Breast cancer is the most diagnosed among women, it is a pathology that affects approximately one in 9 women in Italy. However, with increasingly targeted diagnoses and therapies, a survival rate of up to 91% of cases is recorded. Periodic checks remain the fundamental prevention tool, which allows the disease to be identified in a timely manner and the effectiveness of the treatment to be increased. The same goes for him. Prostate cancer is currently the most frequent neoplasm among males and represents over 20% of all tumors diagnosed aged 50 and over. A pathology that occupies first place in terms of incidence. The 5-year survival rate is up to 94% of cases and is constantly growing.

The free visits were possible for all 3 days, from 9am to 6pm. The tour took place between the Pink Ribbon campaign, in the month of October traditionally dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer, and the Blue Ribbon campaign which in November puts the spotlight on the prevention of prostate cancer. For him there is the possibility of a urological prevention check-up to be carried out immediately at the Spazio Lilt Mobile, the clinic that brings prevention on four wheels, present in the Montanelli Gardens (entrance from via Palestro, in front of number 18). No reservation is required. Whoever accompanies the person to the urological visit will be given a free voucher for a breast check that can be booked in one of the Lilt Spaces in the Milan and Monza area.

It is “a challenge to fight together to reduce the impact of cancer on people’s lives – underlined Marco Alloisio, president of Lilt Milano Monza Brianza – In these 3 days, men and women are invited to confront their number one enemies : prostate and breast cancers. The good news is that they are also the tumors with the highest survival rates. Prevention of breast cancer has become a good habit for women capable of saving lives. Men, on the other hand, , continue to take too long in undergoing regular checks. This event brings a clear message, to remember that prevention is fundamental for everyone. Lilt is the point of reference in the three dimensions of cancer prevention: primary, secondary and tertiary. Together We invite Novartis to never put off a gesture that can make a difference.”

“We hope that this message of attention to health and periodic checks for the most common cancers can have an even stronger echo on the occasion of the month dedicated to raising awareness of breast cancer and at the gates of the month dedicated to prostate cancer, areas of great attention from Novartis”, added Valentino Confalone, Country President and CEO of Novartis Italia.

A ring has also been set up in the Montanelli Gardens area to host in-depth discussions. It will also be a place that invites anyone to take on the role of fighter, to put on the gloves and fight personally against the tumor and to definitively knock it out. The 3-day program included in-depth talks with urologists and breast specialists, and on Friday 27 October, in addition to the visits, there was an activity to raise awareness of prevention and to understand how much attention is paid to periodic check-ups and healthy lifestyles. The entertainment couple Juliana Moreira and Edoardo Stoppa conducted 10 to 12 interviews with the aim of involving passers-by and some patients. The initiatives continued on Saturday too (the complete program on the Lilt Milano website).