Learn to control our finance It is an essential task if we do not want to be involved in many debts, but it is inevitable not to fall into the clutches of the financial system.

When faced with any of these problems, it is always advisable to go to people close to you who already have experience in these issues and who could help you see things from different perspectives, since a problem can have different solutions.

It is important that if you find yourself with a debt you never think about applying for another loan because that way you will never finish paying off any of your debts.

For these reasons, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services gives us some tips to find a way to end the overwhelming financial stress.

Condusef Tips

Constantly performs different budgets that help you cut expenses in your income periods so that you can increase your savings to at least 10% of your income.

List your debts, take care of paying off those that require more effort to pay off first, which will make the process easier.

When you finish paying the first debt, continue with the second, covering the minimum payment, 10% of your net income and also the minimum payment that you used to pay the first debt.

Continue using the same method for the following debts: cover the minimum payment, add 10% of net income, and add the minimum payment used on the first and second debt.

When you finish paying your debts you can use this method to save and preserve your money for any emergency and thinking about the future.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions