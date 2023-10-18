Within the framework of the National Financial Education Week in the State, Oscar Rosado Jimenez, president of Condusef reported that “About 600 people from Yucatán have been victims of fraud at the hands of organized crime that disguises itself as a money lending company.”

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) warned that in this state financial frauds that offer money quickly and without documentation are increasing.

Jiménez stated that loans are offered on social networks, whose “companies” ensure that they do not check the credit bureau or promise money just by entering an application.

He warned that these financial companies obtain cell phone information “Once they give you the credit, but a few days later they apply a collection scheme that includes threats and intimidation.”

“This is organized crime that offers false credit and extortion schemes, crimes that they commit because they have client information, such as contacts, photos, videos, and that they threaten to make them public,” he warned.

He said that there is no exact number of people who have been victims of these pseudo-financial companies, and “Unfortunately, Condusef does not have the powers or powers to deal with them because they are not financial institutions, but rather organized crime.”

Yucatán is home to the National Financial Education Week promoted by the Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) and the Faculty of Accounting and Administration of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY).

