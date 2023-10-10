loading…

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot. Photo/The National

LONDON – Ambassador Palestine for England, Husam Zomlot, criticized the international mainstream media reporting on the conflict in Palestine. He believes that Western mainstream media does not humanize Palestinians who are also victims of the conflict.

Zomlot expressed this in his tweet on X, formerly Twitter. In his post he included a screenshot of the news on the BBC account.

“Right there… right there: Everything you need to know about how the western mainstream media dehumanizes the Palestinian people. Palestinians are ‘dead’. Israelis are ‘murdered’,” he tweeted on his monitored account SindonewsTuesday (10/10/2023).

There… right there: All you need to know about how western mainstream media dehumanises the Palestinian people. Palestinians “die.” Israelis “are killed.” pic.twitter.com/gjgNJESd47 — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) October 10, 2023

Zamlot also previously made a striking statement during an interview with the BBC. At that time he was asked to condemn Hamas attacks on Israel.

“How often have you invited Israeli officials? Hundreds of times? How many times has Israel committed war crimes directly in front of your cameras? Have you ever asked them to condemn their own actions? You never asked,” Zomlot stressed.

In another tweet, Zomlot also appeared to show his anger towards the double standards of Western mainstream media regarding the conflict in Palestine.

In another tweet, he rejected a statement from British Foreign Minister James Cleverly who condemned the Hamas attack and supported Israel in defending itself. According to him, such statements from the British government and other international actors will only worsen the situation.

“Statements about Israel’s ‘right to self-defense’ will only be interpreted by the most fanatical Israeli government as a green light to carry out further massacres against the occupied Palestinian people,” Zmolot tweeted.

“About 200 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli war machine since the morning and 1,600 others have been injured. It is time for the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for decades of systematic crimes and violations,” he said.

