loading…

The Arab League condemned Israel’s call for evacuation, calling it a terrible act of revenge. Photo/Illustration

CAIRO – Regional organization of Middle Eastern countries, Arab League condemning the call Israel order all Gaza City civilians to move south within 24 hours. The organization said what Israel did was a terrible act of revenge.

“What Israel is carrying out is a horrific act of revenge that (relies on) the brutal use of military force to punish defenseless civilians in Gaza through random targeting,” the Arab League said in a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as reported by Al Arabiya, Friday (13/10/2023).

The Cairo-based organization also called on the UN to use “political and moral force” to prevent new war crimes that Israel plans to commit as part of its shameful, bloody campaign against Gaza by calling on residents to immediately move south.

“This new crime is a flagrant violation of Article 49 of Geneva Convention IV,” the Arab League said.

“The forced relocation of the people of Gaza will result in endless suffering for our brothers in Palestine,” he added.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said local health authorities in Gaza had informed them that it was impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients from northern Gaza after Israel asked civilians to move south within 24 hours.

The UN also said it was “impossible” for Palestinians to move south of Gaza in the next 24 hours. The statement was issued after Israel issued an order for residents of the Gaza Strip to evacuate.

“The number is around 1.1 million people,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, or almost half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.