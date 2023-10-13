loading…

Queen Rania condemns Israel’s atrocities in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan wrote on social media, in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, “It is not self-defense if you are an occupying power.”

Rania, who is of Palestinian descent, posted her message on Wednesday as an Instagram Story, a format that disappears after 24 hours. Jordanian state media, AlMamlaka TV, republished the post.

Included in Queen Rania’s Instagram story was a post from Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza, which showed aerial footage of the destruction in Gaza following Israeli bombing.

The queen also shared a video from the news site “Eye on Palestine,” which showed Palestinian children injured after Israeli airstrikes.

CNN has contacted Rania’s office for comment.

Israel withdrew its troops from Gaza in 2005, but its blockade of the enclave effectively allows the country to control access to land, air and sea in the strip.

The blockade includes strict restrictions on the movement of citizens in and out of Gaza as well as the movement in and out of goods.

Israel’s ongoing airstrikes in Gaza have hit hundreds of targets and surrounding neighborhoods, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. This Israeli airstrike was a response to Saturday’s attack when Hamas members broke through the heavily fortified border fence into Israeli territory. Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,200 people, including civilians and soldiers, and also took hostages.