When back in the 60s the Italian designer Dante Bini set out to rethink architecture, he decided to do it in a big way, without small measures. For him the key was not in searching for new materials or blocks, nor in the heights, nor in recovering old resources from the past. No. Bini wondered if we could build our houses in a different way. And thanks to that impulse he ended up developing the Binishell method, which offers nothing more nor less than inflatable concrete homes.

It sounds strange, but it is partly reminiscent of children’s games.

What are Binishells? Peculiar constructions. Because of their shape, but above all because of how they are formed. The word combines the surname of its creator, Dante Bini, and “shell”, which means “shell” in English, a mixture that gives a rough idea of ​​what this surprising way of building constructions is looking for. His proposal involves creating vaulted, dome-shaped homes, with the help of structures capable of inflating and that end up being covered in concrete.









But… How do you do it? The method has a few decades of history, although it continues to surprise as much today as when its creator devised it, more than half a century ago. What Bini proposed is to partly transfer to architecture that old craft that consists of inflating a balloon, covering it with strips of paper mache and glue and then puncturing it to leave the hardened casing. Although with all the nuances and caveats in the world, of course.

As this video published by Nicolò Bino, the son of the system’s creator, explains, the key is in the use of a “pneumoform” that is inflated to shape the future domed structure. The piece is basically a huge balloon that is fixed to the ground, inflated, provided with special reinforcing bars and then covered with shotcrete. When the process is finished, the “pneumoform” can be removed and a solid, firm and spherical structure remains.

The ingredients proposed at the time by Dante Bini are therefore relatively simple: an inflatable neoprene air chamber covered with nylon, concrete and steel reinforcements. The New York Times specifies that the method allows the exterior of a bungalow to be raised in record time.

















And is it used to build houses? The company in charge of commercializing the method claims to have developed at least four systems, with very similar technologies but designed for different projects. There are some focused on the residential market, hospitality and infrastructure and others for blocks of different heights. Its “Binishells System B”, for example, allows for the erection of structures up to 15 meters and the “System D” focuses on multi-level constructions.

Those responsible assure in any case that “to maintain a high level of quality assurance” they grant licenses only to certain “qualified contractors”, which is why they do not delve into technical details. “We don’t teach users or others how to build using our systems,” says Binishell. What it does guarantee is that its method is versatile, allows you to add doors and windows and fits anywhere. He also notes that different concrete mixes can be incorporated, including hempcrete made from hemp.

Okay, so why use it? Because of the advantages that – those responsible emphasize – this peculiar way of erecting inflatable and concrete buildings offers. What’s more, the company talks about five great strengths: environmental and safety, costs, times and flexibility. Of all, perhaps the most interesting is the first, which is based on the “energy efficiency” of this type of buildings.

Binishells maintains that by forming a single piece its envelopes lack “thermal bridges”, points through which heat can leak or seep in and which in the long run require greater electricity expenditure to heat or cool interiors.

“Heating and cooling represent the largest energy expenditure for residences. Tests carried out by the IEA show that energy use can be reduced by 87% when thermal bridges are eliminated,” argues the company, which points out that in Their homes are only exposed to those areas that require openings, such as those for doors or windows. Even in those cases, however, he assures that “its impact can be effectively mitigated.”









Is it the only advantage? No. The promoters of the method list a considerable list of other advantages. They ensure that Binishells require only 50% of the materials usually used in conventional exterior envelopes, they minimize waste and during the work industrial waste and geopolymer concrete that incorporates reused material are used.

There is more? Yes. Lacking load-bearing walls and columns allows you to design the interiors freely and the works are shortened, progressing three times faster than in conventional projects. All this, of course, according to Binishells calculations.

In terms of costs, the company assures that its method allows it to deliver a considerable snip to the bill for the outer casing. It does not talk about prices, nor does it specify how much it costs to deploy the system, but it does leave a few hints about the level of savings: “The building envelope can cost around half of a traditional structure of the same size, it can be built three times faster and have between half and one-third of the lifecycle footprint.”

And beyond the theory? One of the advantages of Binishell having been on the market for several decades is that it allows you to see how it works beyond theory. The company claims in fact that between the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s it deployed its “original systems” and has allowed it to shape some 1,600 buildings in 23 countries. Now he believes that the search for more efficient, sustainable and affordable constructions can help his method gain relevance in the sector.

As a preview, its website includes a good catalog of examples. At the height of their popularity, half a century ago, Binishells were used to build homes, gyms, libraries, commercial spaces, grain silos and even to protect scientific equipment. Perhaps the most popular project that the Dantes have carried out in recent years, however, is the dome they built in Malibu, California, for actor Robert Downey Jr.

