The American hip hop – pop band, “Black Eyed Peas”, performed this Wednesday night at the main forum of the October Holidays.

The American group, which has been active since 1992, appeared in the city after having canceled 6 of its 10 concerts that they would offer in Mexico, in addition to rescheduling the one corresponding to Guadalajara, agreed for October 21.

The concert had a full house in the main forum of the Zapopan building and the group was accompanied by J. Rey Soul, who had joined the group for several years and they played multiple hits such as “Bom Bom Pow”, “Mamacita”, “Pump It” o “In the Air”.

Apl.de.ap, one of the members of the group, pointed out that they do not rule out collaborating with a Mexican artist such as Peso Pluma, this after talking about his collaboration with the now deceased Mexican artist Joan Sebastian.

“I don’t know, we’re experimenting and trying new things. A collaboration option could be Peso Pluma, although it would be to analyze, see what happens and generate something futuristic.”

Taboothe only one of the trio who spoke in Spanish, He took advantage of his stay in Guadalajara to send a greeting to the Guadalajara film director and winner of the Oscar for Best Director, Guillermo del Toro, whom he said he admired for his work in animated films and acknowledged that he wants to return to Guadalajara to go to his school..

“I want to send a greeting to Guillermo del Toro who has a school here and if we come again, I want to go to school. I send my regards”.

Wil.i.am chanted on several occasions “Guadalajara!, Guadalajara! tonight is rhythm” and he asked “where are the ladies?” He previously highlighted that “the music we make is a reflection of our friendship,” he said at a press conference.

The group took the opportunity to bring up one of the attendees named Jocelyn who sang with J. Rey Soul Mamacita; Wil.iam took advantage and took a selfie with both of them while they were singing, which took the fan by surprise and drew applause from everyone in attendance.

Taboo stated that “we are representing Mexicans around the world” and drew more applause and applause from the public for supporting the indigenous causes of Mexico:

“Something that is very important to me: we have to remember our ancestors and support our indigenous communities.”

