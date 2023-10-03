The October Festival started with great success last Friday, September 29, and the offer, as far as its concerts are concerned, covers a range of options for all tastes.

In addition, both the Benito Juárez Auditorium and the Palenque are two spaces equipped with cutting-edge technology and amenities so that the public can enjoy an unparalleled entertainment experience.

And for pop fans, tonight, at exactly 9:00 p.m., the group OV7 will arrive at the Benito Juárez, where they will perform hits like: “Love Colada” and “Calendario de amor.”

It should be noted that the band recently announced that On December 14, the last presentation of the tour with which they celebrated 30 years of experience will take place; The event will be at the CDMX Arena.

In this regard, Mariana Ochoa assured that the group, after said presentation, will take an indefinite pause: “We do not want to say that we are leaving forever, but we have no plans for later, we are each going to take our own path.”

The singer and businesswoman pointed out that the tour was longer than they thought, since originally they were only going to perform 30 concerts in Mexico and 12 in the United States.

He also indicated that The members of OV7 are experiencing moments of sadness, because they have mixed feelings: “It has been 30 years together. The only really big pause was in 2003 when we separated, which was seven years, but then in 2010 we got together and we had not left the stage, except for the pandemic.”

It should be noted that although they will no longer perform concerts together, they still have the launch of their bioseries pending. In this regard, Mariana indicated to THE REPORTER that its development is slow. “The truth is we would have liked this to be almost on par with the tour, we are a little in the hands of the platform and the writers. Now we are a bit like the public, waiting just like you, but hey, I think it is a very nice story that is worth telling, and the day it is told, whether we are on tour or not, it will be worth it. ”.

In that sense, Ari Borovoy, who has not yet authorized appearing in said project, shares: “As I always say, I am not aware of anything at all, I know that Óscar (Schwebel) is one of those who writes the bioseries, but he hasn’t said anything to me, I don’t know about the others. And no one has contacted me in the last year and a half, which was the last time I spoke with the producer and from then on I haven’t heard much more, everyone else has already signed.”

Billboard of the October Festivities of the week

Benito Juárez Auditorium

Today, OV7: General seats: free; Boxes, 1,800 pesos; VIP, 1,800 pesos; Preferential, 1,300 pesos and Silver, 800 pesos.

October 4, Black Eyed Peas, La Vida Mía, Alex Hoyer: General seats, free; Boxes two thousand 800 pesos; VIP two thousand 800 pesos; Preferential, two thousand 200 pesos and Silver, one thousand 600 pesos.

October 5, Diana Buendía, Vero González, La Voz del Sur: General seats, Free; Boxes, 600 pesos; VIP 600 pesos; Preferential, 400 pesos and Silver 250 pesos.

October 6, El Tri, UMO: General seats, free; Boxes, one thousand pesos; VIP, one thousand pesos; Preferential, 750 pesos and Silver, 500 pesos.

October 7, Chuy Lizárraga: General seats, free; Boxes 1,800 pesos; VIP, 1,800 pesos; Preferential, 1,300 pesos and Silver, 800 pesos.

October 8, Gabby’s Dollhouse: General seats, free; Boxes, 250 pesos; VIP, 250 pesos; Preferential, 200 pesos and Silver, 150 pesos.

Palenque

October 5th: Gabito Ballesteros (Tickets Available).

October 6: Carlos Rivera (Tickets Available).

October 7: Edith Márquez (Tickets Available).

October 8th: Tijuana Toucans (Tickets Available).

