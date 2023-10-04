Before a main forum that seemed practically packed, the group OV7 performed yesterday at the Benito Juárez Auditorium, at the October Festival, in what was an evening full of nostalgia.

In the midst of the hubbub, the members of OV7 –Erica, Kalimba, M’balia, Mariana, Ari, Lydia and Oscar-, dressed in a white outfit, came out on stage at 9:13 p.m. to perform the first three songs of the night: “More than love”, “Love Colada” and “Your kisses”.

The stands and the arena of the main forum were practically full and seemed occupied by people of all ages, from those who grew up with OV7 since their childhood and adolescence, to young people in their twenties or teenagers.

The group did not miss the opportunity to take the microphones to dedicate words to the Guadalajara audience and appealed to the nostalgia of the attendees to thank them for coming to the show.

Érika was the one who received the first individual applause when addressing her fans: “What a special night, a stage that saw us grow from Onda Vaselina, who came to Onda Vaselina? “This concert is complicit in our history.”

For his part, M’balia also recalled that last night’s concert was the last performance they will give in Guadalajara, and added that “seven more concerts and this comes to an end”; Later, he gave way to a thank you in clear letters: “Guadalajara will always be in my heart,” she said.

Mariana gave way to perform more of the group’s hits, although before she expressed: “Thanks to you, the OV7 generation exists.”

In “Forbidden to love me”the members of the group allowed the attendees to join them in the chorus and both parties sang in unison.

After interpreting “Kaleidoscopic”, Mariana took the microphone again to ask, in a grateful tone: “Who went to one of our concerts when we were children? 34 years together on stage and they have not let us come down after so many years.” After that, they gave way to successes such as: “What a good blowout”, “Aum Aum” and “I go, I go, I go”.

Then, Óscar and Lidia took the floor: the former once again thanked the audience while Lidia recalled that this week marked one year since her brother’s death and in that context, she considered the group’s recent presentations difficult.

After that, the evening became romantic and nostalgic with “I confess” and “I need you”the latter performed by Kalimba.

Immediately afterwards, hits arrived that set the public more at ease with “One foot after another foot”, “It’s not an obsession” and “Look me in the eyes”.

The most celebrated moment of the night was with “I love you so much” during which many of the attendees turned on their cell phone flashlights and in unison, chanted the lyrics of the song.

The presentation came to an end with the doubt of whether one day the group will return to Guadalajara, a place they consider as their second home; And recently the group announced that they will go on an indefinite hiatus after offering the last concert of their tour in Mexico City, on December 14.

They will set up the party

The Black Eyed Peas group is in the middle of a tour of various cities in Mexico, and will make a stop in Guadalajara to perform today at the Benito Juárez Auditorium of the October Festival.

Black Eyed Peas is a hip hop band formed in 1995 by Will.i.am and Apl.de.ap.

She is famous for her songs “Pump It”, “I Gotta Feeling”, “My Humps”, and recently for “Girl Like Me”, a song she sings with Shakira.

The first album they released was “Behind the Front”, which became a huge hit in the United States.

During 2003 they became one of the most famous and requested groups, because songs like “Shut up” or “Where’s the love?” They were a real hit; That year Fergie joined them as their vocalist.

In 2017, the singer left the group to continue as a soloist. The group is currently made up of vocalists Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul.

In 2019, the group signed a deal with their new record label Epic Records, and on October 11, 2019, they released the song “Ritmo,” taken from the soundtrack of “Bad Boys for Life” (2020). The song debuted at number 100 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and became Black Eyed Peas’ 17th entry on the Hot 100 and their first since 2011’s “Don’t Stop the Party.” “Ritmo” peaked at number 26 on the Hot 100.

On November 11, 2022, the band published its most recent studio album titled “Elevation” with more than 10 songs.

Everyone sing in Benito Juárez!

There are two ways to see Black Eyed Peas at the October Festival: the first is in the stands, whose entrance is included in the purchase of the general admission ticket to the festival; and the second is buying a ticket to the ring, whose prices are:

Plata: $1,600 pesos.

Preferred: $2,200 pesos.

VIP: $2,800 pesos.

Tickets can be purchased in the Boletomóvil application, available for Android and iOS. To buy them it is necessary to search for the event with the name of the artist, since if you search for “October Festivals”, only tickets for general admission will appear.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions