Everything is ready for the Peso Pluma concert to take place tomorrow at the Tres de Marzo Stadium, sharp at 9:00 p.m.

It should be noted that this show is part of the South American tour of the Zapopan native, which includes some stops in various cities in Mexico, and comes under the name “Doble P Tour”, with which he is promoting the launch of his third studio album, “Genesis”.

In addition to his concert in Jalisco, Peso Pluma will also participate in the Latin Grammy Awards, which will be held in Seville, Spain, on Thursday, November 16.

In this ceremony, the regional Mexican singer – corridos tumbados – will take the stage with Eslabón Armado to perform his hit “She dances alone”, it will be the first time they sing together on television.

Cry at concert

Recently, Peso Pluma became a trend on social media after breaking down in tears during a concert in Los Angeles, California. Through TikTok, the user @pp_lirycs shared the emotional video where the Jalisco interpreter can be seen moved by the support of his fans. In the recording, thousands of followers are heard excited by the reaction of the singer, who cannot speak after being shocked. So far, the video has more than 247 thousand views, more than 11 thousand likes and various comments from users of the social network:

“You changed my life, Featherweight”, “You did it, Featherweight, you will always be my favorite singer”, “Up my Featherweight, you are the only one who raised our Mexico high”, “Mission accomplished, cheer up and keep going ”, are some reactions from Internet users.

