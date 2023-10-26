A great night was had at the Akron Stadium this Wednesday with the presentation of the Canadian star, The Weeknd, regarding his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” where He gathered around 60 thousand attendees, highlighting, “it’s my first time here, show me a lot of love”.

The evening began minutes after 9:00 p.m. The stage looked imposing with a large platform that covered the entire field, there was also a large effigy of a female form in the center and at the end of said installation a moon that perfectly set a futuristic atmosphere, because where the artist’s musicians were, the The shapes and bases in which they were, simulated a city with a dystopian trail, which looked spectacular with a large screen behind with visuals with the same theme, there were also two other side screens so that the audience in the stands could see perfectly the cunning of the musician and singer on stage.

The body of dancers dressed in white and walked in a coordinated and synchronized manner along the platform. The Weeknd wore a war-style outfit with a futuristic mask and an arm of the same texture, singing songs like “False alarm”, “Take my breath” y “Sacrifice”among other. The audience was given bracelets that lit up during the performance, giving an avant-garde look.

Other songs he performed were also “The Hills” y “Often”“Look how good Guadalajara looks tonight,” Abel mentioned. And the evening was characterized by being electric and energetic. When the chords of “Starboy” People celebrated the moment, as it was one of the musician’s most important hits. The dancers developed experimental choreography. It also resonated during the show “Pray for me” y “Low life”.

In the subject “Circus Maximus” The moment that the public was waiting for was about to arrive, for Abel to take off his mask and so it happened, causing such an action to great surprise and applause, then it sounded “Faith” and then “After hours”. “You all sound beautiful tonight.”

The Weeknd was still expected to perform other songs such as “Feel It coming”, “Blinding lights” and also “In your eyes”, among others. “This is my last show for Latin America,” she highlighted. In addition, she also got off the stage to mingle with the people.

It is worth mentioning that before the show began, traffic was complicated, several attendees even highlighted that there was a road accident on Avenida Vallarta and this delayed mobility even more. The macroperipheral was also crowded.

Already in the stadium, many of the attendees were wearing outfits similar to the musician in red and black colors like in his album “After Hours” where they were even wearing makeup to simulate the blows to the face that the singer simulated on the album cover.

