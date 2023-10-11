One of the romantic and contemporary voices of international pop is that of Pablo Alborán, who this rainy Tuesday performed in concert at the Telmex Auditorium as part of his “La Cu4rta Hoja 2023” tour. The musician, composer and singer from Malaga He stole the sighs of seven thousand people gathered with his songs full of love and longing.

The evening began shortly after 9:00 p.m. Pablo looked neat dressed in black and white, surrounded by a minimalist stage with a large-format screen in the center that, through its visuals, gave a bohemian and sophisticated touch.

Pablo, like a good musician, played his instruments in synergy with his band. The first songs he performed were “Road and blanket”, “It won’t be” y “Tabu”.

“Thank you for the love Guadalajara, thank you to the people who have traveled (to be here). And thank you for your patience with this rain that came to us all. I will do everything possible so that we forget our problems,” said the Spaniard, who He promised a magical night and so it happened.

Other songs that he also sang were “Voracious”, “Your refuge” y “If you had wanted”but when the chords of “Saturn”the public gave themselves completely to him, celebrating one of their most important successes with him.

Then came the acoustic moment of the evening. “With the next song it’s like I traveled back in time, 13 years ago,” Pablo recalled. “Thank you for supporting romantic music, may our feelings and emotions never be lost,” he said and then gave way to “Only you”, “Forgive me” y “May it always be summer”. But with “Costume”, gave way to the dance, making himself look very seductive. However, another emotional moment was “Where is the love”a melody that the audience chanted from beginning to end, “Long live love in all its forms,” ​​Pablo concluded after finishing the song.

Con “Steps from zero”, the audience let go of their bodies and accompanied Pablo in a warm and fun performance. Other songs that were also heard were “Bird of passage”, “Journey to nowhere” y “Fear”.

“The next song talks about that moment when you realize the tickle in your stomach. That moment when you say… ‘finally I can feel it, I know you and I recognize myself, you have made me better.’ ..”, expressed Pablo to intone “At last”, but previously, a couple named Carla and Braulio sent him a paper with the request that he reveal the sex of his baby live. So Pablo told them that they were expecting a child, and told them that they would have to know later what they would call him, to which the people shouted that Pablo, like himself.

The musician also recalled that this Tuesday was Mental Health Day and that sometimes it is important to take a break and take everything calmly, enjoy music, movies or series, without rushing. So he sang “Inciso”a topic that he shared, he recently wrote.

Other songs that the public expected Pablo to sing were “It rains on wet”, “Amigos” and “The party”, among others.

