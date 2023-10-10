The Canadian musician and singer, Michael Bublé conquered the Guadalajara audience this Monday night at the Telmex Auditorium with his great charisma and seductive voice. The evening was very fun, romantic and magical thanks to the spark that the 48-year-old actor also gave it. The artist presented his “Higher Tour 2023” tour having a sold out.

The evening began at 9:20 p.m., with the chords of “Feeling good”. And opening with this piece meant that the night was going to be full of hits. After this great melody, Bublé would also sing

“Haven’t met you yet”. “What happened Guadalajara!” the musician shouted and then asked the people to chant “oe oe oe…. Bublé, Bublé”….

His wife is Argentine, so she understands Spanish very well, and although she speaks it stumblingly, precisely that way she approaches the language is what kept people very entertained. “My friends, my family, my country, I am Miguel Burbuja,” he said, which caused laughter among those in attendance.

“Tonight is special for me. I love theater because it is intimate… Mexicans are super hot,” he confessed with great mischief. “This is not a concert, it’s a party with my family.” And with that, she rang “Love”another of his greatest hits, but was interrupted by a strange noise, so he left the stage and went with a man who sang a cappella “Guadalajara, Guadalajara.”

Other songs that he also performed were “Such a night” y “Sway”another classic that people also recognize for being a piece from yesteryear performed by Pedro Infante (in Spanish “Who will it be”). were also heard “Home”, “Everything” y “Higher”.

But Michael also clarified that although many consider him to be around Christmas, in reality his songs are pure seduction. “My music is for you, so you can make babies…. There will be a lot of sex tonight,” he expressed, which made the audience enjoy his great humor.

Immediately afterwards, the classic played “To love somebody”but also the sophisticated piece “Me and Mrs. Jones”. Among the audience were the actors of “Mamma Mía!”, Alex de la Madrid and Lisset. “You in Mexico have a special energy,” Bublé confessed and then interpreted “When when when”and then give way to “Fever”cover de Elvis Presley.

And he recognized that among his musical heroes are Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and others, but he especially has a great admiration for Elvis Presley. In fact, he told an anecdote that Priscilla Presley invited him to do a duet with the king of music. rock a few years ago in a project with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. So to elevate Elvis’ legacy he also performed other pieces like “Trouble”, “Burning love” y “Falling in love”.

The show continued with other songs like “You’re my first, my last, my everything”cover de Barry White, “Cry me a river” y “Always on my mind”.

