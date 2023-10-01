On October 5, at the Telmex Auditorium, at 9:00 p.m., there will be an ode to love, as three of the most iconic Spanish-speaking groups will evoke romanticism through a repertoire that will make everyone sigh. and strangers. Is about Mocedades, Rafael Basurto Lara, the voice of Los Panchos and Los Ángeles Negros.

José Miguel González, member of Mocedades, talks with THE REPORTER about this unique evening that they will offer to the people of Guadalajara. “Wherever the music of Mocedades, Los Ángeles Negros or Los Panchos is, romanticism is a common denominator. It’s going to be a very nice night with these special luxury guests. And we will be able to review not only the great successes of Mocedades, but also those of Los Ángeles Negros and Los Panchos, the latter also represented by their last living original historical voice, who is maestro Rafael Basurto Lara.”

Meanwhile, he also states that the legendary Chilean group Los Ángeles Negros continues to be popular with the public. “The Mocedades group is the host,” José Miguel confirms, in fact the Spanish lineup will arrive as part of its “Infinito Tour.” “There will be many surprises to try to make this an enjoyable show where people can enjoy the hits of Mocedades alone, as well as the hits of Los Ángeles Negros and the music of Los Panchos, but there will also be moments to unite and sing together some of everyone’s hits.”

The idea for this project is from Mocedades producer, René Reyes, “he came up with this magnificent idea of ​​choosing three groups that, with their diversity in romanticism, have contributed a lot to the world of music in recent years. So, I believe that this is a romantic musical conglomerate, but at the same time each one has its own particular style.” It is a melodic and unique adventure that the Guadalajara public should not miss.

Mocedades is a generational group, indelible over time. “Our music is romantic, we sing about love, about heartbreak and we do it in the most beautiful style that life gives us and that is falling in love. The repertoire must be empowered and everyone does it as best they can. We have done duets in recent years with several artists such as Gloria Trevi, Morat, Ana Bárbara, Lucero, Río Roma, Pedro Fernández, Mijares and Emmanuel where in the end we unite melodic music with each other’s style.”

José Miguel talks about Mocedades’ perception of new musical trends from the emotional aspect. “We have a reggaeton that is everything but romantic, but that is what those of us who continue to bet on music with this style are for. We see new music well because there are great composers, as well as very good artists and groups, but there are styles that we don’t like as much.”

The group seeks to maintain the legacy that has been developed for more than 50 years, so they will continue to tour other cities in the Republic; In fact, after appearing in Guadalajara they will go to Monterrey, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Toluca, Querétaro, Hermosillo and other cities. In the coming weeks Mocedades will release more duets that he has prepared.

AGENDALO

Schedule and location

Mocedades Infinito Tour with special guests: Rafael Basurto, the voice of Los Panchos and Los Ángeles Negros. Thursday, October 5 at 9:00 p.m. in the Telmex Auditorium. Tickets from 200 to 1,250 pesos, on sale at Ticketmaster and the auditorium box office.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions