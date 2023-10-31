After having performed with great success in the palenque of the October Festival a few days ago, where she even sang with mariachi, Gloria Trevi now performed in the main forum, in the Benito Juárez Auditorium where she was very well received by the public, who He sang each and every one of his songs.

Gloria was one of the surprise artists at the fair and the audience responded with great joy upon knowing that she would be at the October Festival again. The evening began sharply at 9:00 p.m. with “Gloria”, “The Night” and “Try It to Me”.

“This is a magical night in Guadalajara, for those who believed that we were no longer going to see each other, because they no longer had tickets at the palenque, we are already here,” said Gloria.

“I laugh at you” It also resonated with great force in the forum. “Tonight you are going to see everything, we are on a roller coaster, we are going to feel that adrenaline and then we are going to go to the ground,” intoning like this “You didn’t want to hurt me” where she simulated a choreography where she was mistreated and in the end received a bullet.

But like the phoenix, another topic came “That female is bad” where Trevi became empowered and spoke of the machismo that still permeates, remembering that if a man has many partners he is seen as a hero, but if a woman has more than one love she is seen in a bad way.

Song after song, Gloria was spinning stories to interpret her songs one by one. “Loneliness is that friend that you and I have in common,” Gloria expressed, telling the audience not to run away from it, but to allow themselves to be surrounded by it, and thus the chords of “The favor of solitude”.

Then the audience applauded her and Gloria just let herself be loved. She later performed her classic “I’ll tell them, we’ll tell them” as a preamble to a second part of the show where He changed costumes with an outfit that recreated fire and his dancers looked like firefighters. So, she started with her urban theme “You cry for me”.

“Some have seen the series where I share some anecdotes from my life, and some began to call me Yoyis, and I feel nice because that’s what my family calls me, and after all you are also my family,” said La Trevi. “Here we no longer want males, we want real men, because they know that they come from a woman. The story of my life is not going to end when the series ends, and we are not going to stop fighting until we can say even one less.” And then she sang “They are me”, “Let the world end” and “I will tell you yes” which became his hit “Dressed in sugar”.

Then the public traveled to the 90s with the classics that made Gloria an icon, such as “Loose hair”, “With eyes closed” and “Dr. psychiatrist”.

The end of the evening came with melodies like “Open up bitches”, “Innocent”which is their new single, “is fresh and just out, this song even if you don’t know it, dance to it, enjoy it and enjoy it because all of us who are here tonight are, will be and have been innocent.”

They also sounded“5 minutes”his recent single “Medusa” and the finishing touch was “The damage count” y “Everyone look at me”.

