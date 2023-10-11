A new festival comes to Guadalajara: the Remind GNP, which will take place on Saturday, December 2, on Calle 2, and will be headlined by The Jacksons, Gipsy Kings, Village People, Buena Vista All Stars, Los Teen Tops, Ricky Santos and more. It will start at 1:00 p.m.

Without a doubt this event, which is a journey through time, It has a spectacular lineup that will make the public relive the best moments of the 70s, 80s, 90s and more.

The festival can be enjoyed like a picnic on a sunny day, in the park, surrounded by friends and family, enjoying the best music that marked an era.

Remind GNP Guadalajara will take all Jalisco residents back to those golden days when music not only made us move our bodies, but also our hearts. The songs of these important bands have a unique power: the ability to evoke memories and emotions.

Besides, The festival comes with activities and recreation areas that attendees will love. It will have a gastronomic offer where the public will be able to enjoy delicious dishes and drink sales with a catalog of flavors that they will not want to miss.

Likewise, the festival will organize activities for the fun of attendees, such as competing in exciting ping-pong tournaments; as well as the option to explore monumental works of art throughout the festival.

The pre-sale of tickets for this festival will be through Citibanamex on October 13 and, starting October 16, they will be available at Ticketmaster points of sale and through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

