On October 14, the romantic contemporary pop lineup, Camila, will offer a concert at the Telmex Auditorium at 9:00 p.m. This tour marks a new musical stage in the group because Samo joins again after several years of saying goodbye to this project where Mario Domm and Pablo Hurtado also participate.

By the way, THE REPORTER He spoke with the trio about the surprises of this show, the new single that is coming and whether Samo’s arrival will be temporary or definitive. “Guadalajara is a beautiful city that represents Mexico in a very significant way. It is a city that has given us super beautiful moments. And then together again. In Guadalajara we opened the tour after 12 years of not being together on stage. So, I think it is a great opportunity to feel that energy from the Guadalajara audience again, we are very eager to get to sing,” says Samo.

Furthermore, he highlights that joining Camila again is being very enriching for him. “It’s also being very exciting, because the three of us are getting very involved in each of the details of the show and the tour, from the script and choosing the songs. We are in the creative process, so for me it is very nice to be with my colleagues again, with Pablo and with Mario. Furthermore, we are going to do our best, we are taking great care of the details of everything that will be part of this tour.”

In that sense, Pablo talks about the visual and technical layout of this tour. “We are working on it, it has been very exciting to discuss all the ideas. Many different proposals have emerged that have led us to what we have so far. I don’t want to give too much away because I want them to be a surprise when you see them, but we have taken care of every detail, we have assembled a team of very professional people who have been in the show for years and we want the show to have all the elements well taken care of in regarding the quality of the audio, the visuals, the lighting and the song selection. I can only tell you that it will be a roller coaster of emotions, both for us and for the public.”

Without a doubt, Pablo confirms that the concert in Guadalajara will be an evening that will cover the most important moments of the band’s career with the songs that people want to hear.

Is Samo’s return momentary?

We also had to ask Mario Domm how he feels about Samo’s return to Camila. “They asked me if I missed him already and the net is that I responded quickly and said ‘yes’. Because he has a wonderful sense of humor and that part had gone away from the band. He’s funny and has a lot of jokes, like Pablo and I, it seemed like a funeral on tour together. And also, vocally I miss it because we started together and put this together, so it was disconcerting vocally for both of us, seeing how we could sing our parts alone that weren’t designed to be that way. So, I can’t wait to go out and sing with him again, my heart changed and I have greatly valued his timbre and his energy in the band.”

Regarding how the negotiation was for Samo to be back, Mario responds that it was a two-year affair where the pandemic occurred. “But more than negotiation, the three of us touched hands again, like a couple, because you can’t just kiss like that. It was a ‘Who are you? How are you? I haven’t seen you in a long time, how is your family?’ And I think it was important to connect from that side, because if not, the musical thing was not going to happen either. We find each other as two people who have matured and who are in a much better moment than when they let go and that makes us want to sing together.”

Samo finds Camila musically very good. “There is an essence that does not go away, that is there. I find Pablo and Mario much more mature, with many experiences that have made (the group) feel musically different. So, it’s how to remove a pause and continue singing, feeling connected. And now the three of us are reactivated and feel that desire to get on stage again. We begin a journey that we don’t know where it will take us, because in the end the public is the one who has the last word.”

This is how they confirm that Samo’s arrival has no expiration date so far. “Until the public wants it, it is he who has the last word. We flow, it has been a process for the three of us to get to know and recognize each other after 12 years of being apart. Music is what unites us and has the last word, and the public will decide where we are going, this reunion is for them,” Samo reiterates.

Disc on door

Samo also reveals that they are about to finish the new album, the cover letter in “Fugitivos”, which was released a few weeks ago. “The truth is, I think it is an album that is describing us a lot in specific moments of our lives. The public has back three crazy people who hold hands and who are going to conquer the hearts of the audience again.” Pablo adds that they recently released the single “120”, which is dedicated to the loves that take us to the limit.

“We wanted this to not just be a reunion with a tour without doing anything new. So, this is a return of the three of us together where we are capturing stories, experiences and personal and musical experiences in this new album that we have been recording for just over a year. Like everything we do, it is a craft in which we get involved in every small detail and we try to make everything exciting and that each song has a reason for being. So, I feel that this dedication and effort has been very worth it.” Pablo promises a very varied album with many colors.

But the three also anticipate that a surprise collaboration will come. “And behind this there is good energy and an artist who has a super authentic heart, it will be a surprise for the public when this album comes out,” Samo confesses.

Finally, Mario endorses Camila’s desire to continue talking about love and feelings from a moment where music addresses other global trends. “For me it is always like being in a crossword puzzle filling in words and even though trends pass and life happens, I like to do this crossword puzzle where suddenly beautiful songs come out, expressing in an intelligent, brief and poetic way something that someone does not know. I would encourage you to say, that’s the trick and when things connect.” But he does not rule out that if someone comes to them with another musical influence, it suits them, because they would venture to explore. “Inspiration is at its best and we also threaten to compose a lot together for what follows. “We are more solid than ever.”

