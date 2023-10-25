

Staphorst

Things went completely wrong during the Sinterklaas arrival in Staphorst last year, when KOZP had plans to demonstrate there during the Sinterklaas arrival. Hundreds of counter-demonstrators stood at the Staphorst exit of the A28 highway, who wanted to prevent KOZP activists from driving to the arrival. The atmosphere on the spot was grim.

A year after the disturbances, the disturbances are still reverberating in Staphorst. The Staphorst-Rouveen Entrepreneurs Association announced in September that it would stop organizing the annual Sinterklaas arrival after 28 years. The committee says it ‘does not agree with the conditions that the municipality imposes on Piet’s appearance and the entry itself’. The municipality says it does not impose any conditions on Piet’s appearance at all. A few weeks later, the municipal council of Staphorst announced that there will be no arrival of Sinterklaas in Staphorst this year.