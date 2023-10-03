The departure of Hein Pieper as chairman of the New Social Contract (NSC) affects party leader Pieter Omtzigt. “The board does this, Mr Pieper has decided it, but it affects me how we deal with this,” says the Member of Parliament from Enschede.
